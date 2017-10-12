BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Infosys Limited (INFY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,407,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,396,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.50% of Infosys Limited worth $171,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 33,248,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,385,000 after purchasing an additional 465,600 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 15,885,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,228,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited (INFY) opened at 14.58 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 billion. Infosys Limited had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Infosys Limited in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys Limited in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Infosys Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

