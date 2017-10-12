BlackRock Inc. Has $173.16 Million Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.73% of RR Donnelley & Sons Co worth $173,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 229.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 100.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 171.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ RRD) opened at 10.14 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company’s market capitalization is $709.80 million.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

