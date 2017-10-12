BlackRock Inc. Has $168.39 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of Penn National Gaming worth $168,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 73,752 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 793,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 143,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3,796.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $2,036,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $124,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,534 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) opened at 23.70 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $796.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.65 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

