BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Given Market Perform Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLK. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $556.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $501.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $612.00 price objective (up previously from $597.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.07.

BlackRock (BLK) opened at 473.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.75 and its 200 day moving average is $414.44. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $336.84 and a 52-week high of $474.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.43. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post $22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.52, for a total transaction of $220,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

