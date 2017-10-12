BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $28.39 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $28.39 for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on BlackRock to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on BlackRock from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Shares of BlackRock (BLK) traded up 1.29% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,727 shares. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.75 and its 200-day moving average is $414.44. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $336.84 and a 12-month high of $485.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.43. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

