Black Diamond Group Ltd (BDI) Insider Buys C$10,250.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) insider Edward James Kernaghan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group Ltd alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$615.00.

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) traded up 1.96% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,041 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The stock’s market cap is $115.04 million. Black Diamond Group Ltd has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/black-diamond-group-ltd-bdi-insider-buys-c10250-00-in-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDI. CIBC lowered their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Clarus Securities downgraded Black Diamond Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.69.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.