Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 188,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 463,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bio-Path Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Bio-Path Holdings Inc. alerts:

The company’s market capitalization is $46.84 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings by 5,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,773,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Stock Price Down 1.2%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bio-path-holdings-inc-bpth-stock-price-down-1-2.html.

Bio-Path Holdings Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.