BidaskClub Downgrades Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) to Strong Sell

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from $16.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Get Vipshop Holdings Limited alerts:

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) opened at 8.15 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Vipshop Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bidaskclub-downgrades-vipshop-holdings-limited-vips-to-strong-sell.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.