BidaskClub Downgrades Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) to Buy

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE FTAI) opened at 17.68 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.34 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 679.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 94.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 760,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people across the world. The Company operates through five segments Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad.

