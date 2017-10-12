Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€21.80” Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z)

Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
P1Z has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. equinet AG set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oddo Securities set a €24.55 ($28.88) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.30 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.16 ($24.90).
