Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. equinet AG set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oddo Securities set a €24.55 ($28.88) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.30 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.16 ($24.90).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€21.80” Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/berenberg-bank-reiterates-21-80-price-target-for-patrizia-immobilien-p1z.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.