Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Adler Real Estate AG (ADL) a €16.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. equinet AG set a €15.20 ($17.88) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oddo Securities set a €15.91 ($18.72) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.72) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.37 ($19.26).

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR ADL) opened at 13.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.35 and its 200 day moving average is €13.42. The company has a market cap of €762.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04. Adler Real Estate AG has a 12-month low of €11.48 and a 12-month high of €14.46.

Adler Real Estate AG Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company is engaged in the acquisition, operation, and management of residential real estate properties. It is also involved in the development of residential construction sites and residential properties; and leasing and sale of commercial properties.

