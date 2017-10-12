Bel Fuse (BELFB) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bel Fuse earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2833320580746 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 39,420 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $394.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $131.62 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

