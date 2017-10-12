Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $465,000 Position in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 2,526.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,976,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,893,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,421,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,083,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 41.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,403,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,759,000 after acquiring an additional 414,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 600.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,320,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) opened at 146.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post $6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker Corporation from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

