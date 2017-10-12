Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

News stories about Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beasley Broadcast Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.283586898942 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ BBGI) traded down 1.61% on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 8,543 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Beasley Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 63 radio stations in various radio markets, Atlanta and Augusta in Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware.

