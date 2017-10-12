Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,696,000 after buying an additional 1,696,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $46,744,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 297.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 606,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 453,955 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,202,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,354,000 after buying an additional 357,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 58.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 940,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after buying an additional 347,710 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.17 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.49.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 87,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $6,242,586.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 342,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,910.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 65,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,676,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,307,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 92.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bbva-compass-bancshares-inc-has-2-83-million-stake-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.