BB&T Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE:HYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the second quarter worth $126,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the second quarter worth $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 239.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 6.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE:HYG) traded down 0.02% during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.37. 3,198,939 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $89.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BB&T Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bbt-investment-services-inc-takes-position-in-ishares-iboxx-high-yid-corp-bond-hyg.html.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.