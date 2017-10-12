BB&T Investment Services Inc. Invests $604,000 in National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 184,313 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

National Grid Transco, PLC Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

