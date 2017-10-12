BB&T Corporation (BBT) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their neutral rating on shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised BB&T Corporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered BB&T Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BB&T Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.88.

BB&T Corporation (BBT) opened at 47.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.07. BB&T Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. BB&T Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.88 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BB&T Corporation news, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $865,606.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $410,556.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,618,364 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T Corporation in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in BB&T Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T Corporation in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in BB&T Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in BB&T Corporation by 51.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BB&T Corporation

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

