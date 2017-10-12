BBR Partners LLC Purchases 23,444 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 40.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $189,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,614,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,005,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,997 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,184 shares in the last quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,131,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at 255.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.43. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $208.38 and a 1-year high of $255.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.2346 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BBR Partners LLC Purchases 23,444 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bbr-partners-llc-purchases-23444-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.