United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Director Bates Ann Torre sold 7,190 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $288,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) opened at 40.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Get United Natural Foods Inc. alerts:

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bates Ann Torre Sells 7,190 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bates-ann-torre-sells-7190-shares-of-united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-stock.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.