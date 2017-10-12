Basf Se (BAS) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf Se in a report on Friday, August 25th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($106.00) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf Se currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.92 ($108.14).

Basf Se (BAS) traded up 0.158% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €89.152. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.04 and its 200-day moving average is €85.89. Basf Se has a 1-year low of €75.30 and a 1-year high of €94.15. The company has a market capitalization of €81.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.148.

About Basf Se

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

