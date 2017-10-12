Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone Sells 598,000 Shares

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone sold 598,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $15,380,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 512,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 3.27.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 420.23%. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Barracuda Networks by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barracuda Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Barracuda Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barracuda Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Barracuda Networks by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barracuda Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

