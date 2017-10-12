Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone Sells 108,258 Shares

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone sold 108,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $2,789,808.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,378,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,512,039.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) traded down 1.19% on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 745,084 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 3.27. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Barracuda Networks had a return on equity of 420.23% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Barracuda Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 170.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barracuda Networks in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barracuda Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Barracuda Networks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

