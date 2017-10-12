Barings LLC Maintains Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 90.9% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 24.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 87.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 143.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE LVS) opened at 63.32 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

