Barings LLC Has $1,070,000 Stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD)

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tech Data Corporation were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data Corporation by 12,492.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,041 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data Corporation by 1,589.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 326,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 306,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corporation in the second quarter worth about $26,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tech Data Corporation by 37.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 214,058 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data Corporation by 95.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,999,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period.

In other Tech Data Corporation news, CFO Alain Amsellem sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $175,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tech Data Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ TECD) opened at 94.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. Tech Data Corporation has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.32). Tech Data Corporation had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Tech Data Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corporation will post $8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

