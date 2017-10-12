Barings LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Barings LLC maintained its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,709,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,998 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 363,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Total System Services news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 220,974 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $14,064,995.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,762,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 18,472 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,168,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,490,969 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE TSS) opened at 67.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Total System Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Total System Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Total System Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

