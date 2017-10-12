Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. UBS AG reissued an “average” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Get Micron Technology Inc. alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $42.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/barclays-plc-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,295.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 340,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 154,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.