Barclays PLC (BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on Barclays PLC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on Barclays PLC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Barclays PLC from GBX 232 ($3.05) to GBX 216 ($2.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224 ($2.95).
Barclays PLC (BARC) opened at 190.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.33. The firm’s market cap is GBX 32.47 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 164.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 267.32.
In other Barclays PLC news, insider Tristram Roberts bought 74,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £143,748.48 ($188,993.53). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £6,512.48 ($8,562.29). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,093 shares of company stock valued at $16,946,096.
