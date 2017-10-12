Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 40,000 Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.29% of Pinnacle Foods worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PF. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 75.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

PF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $1,032,673.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 33,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,972,792.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,182,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,912 shares of company stock worth $9,037,020. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $744.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.97%.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

