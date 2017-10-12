Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 401,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.33% of Synovus Financial Corp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial Corp. news, EVP Kevin Joseph Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $303,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $309,739.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

