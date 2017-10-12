Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 37,563 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1,141.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,179,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,927,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,980,000 after buying an additional 1,913,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,840,000 after buying an additional 1,648,675 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,397,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,369,000 after buying an additional 997,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,631,000 after buying an additional 868,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $972.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Barbara Finigan sold 23,483 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $2,496,242.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 23,201 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $2,471,138.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,706.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,264 shares of company stock valued at $145,144,664. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

