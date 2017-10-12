Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Get Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) alerts:

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE BK) traded up 0.40% on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 237,529 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $55.29.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corporation-the-bk-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 44,250 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,340,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerald L. Hassell sold 1,788 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $94,835.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 872,606 shares in the company, valued at $46,283,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock worth $581,058,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 20.1% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,179,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,708,000 after acquiring an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 11.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 29.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.