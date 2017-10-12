Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Weyco Group worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) opened at 28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.69. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts predict that Weyco Group, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEYS. TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 4,344 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $121,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $105,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina M. Chang sold 1,297 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,404. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

