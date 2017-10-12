Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Seneca Foods Corp. worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA) opened at 35.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.18. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Seneca Foods Corp. Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips.

