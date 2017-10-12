Bank of America Corporation Lowers Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) to Underperform

Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DO. UBS AG upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) opened at 15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7,375.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449,872 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 99.0% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,606,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,580 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 76.1% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc now owns 4,566,588 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,653 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3,073.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pastel & Associes SA lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 168.2% in the second quarter. Pastel & Associes SA now owns 1,204,455 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 755,335 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

