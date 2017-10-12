Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander, were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the second quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the first quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the second quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 409.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 151,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 122,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE SAN) traded down 0.821% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.645. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,669 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.215 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Banco Santander, had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Banco Santander, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Banco Santander, Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

