Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given a €6.10 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS AG set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €7.27 ($8.55) price objective on Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.23 ($7.33).

Get Banco Santander S.A. alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander, (BME SAN) traded down 0.45% on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,670 shares. Banco Santander, has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/banco-santander-s-a-san-given-a-6-10-price-target-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Banco Santander,

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.