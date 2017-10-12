Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Position Maintained by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors maintained its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,623 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 24.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS AG lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ BSAC) opened at 30.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $704.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.

