Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 280.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 168.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 887.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 292.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 184,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after buying an additional 521,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) opened at 9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil SA’s previous special dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander Brasil SA’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Banco Santander Brasil SA Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

