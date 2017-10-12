Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MINDBODY, Inc. (MB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MINDBODY as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the second quarter valued at $37,529,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 401,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 146,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $853,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $445,781.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 872,572 shares of company stock worth $22,952,675 and have sold 113,717 shares worth $2,955,161. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) opened at 27.75 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.29 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. MINDBODY, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. MINDBODY’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MINDBODY, Inc. will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

MB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. KeyCorp upgraded MINDBODY from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.95 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

MINDBODY Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

