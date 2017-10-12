Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Balchem Corporation were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation by 94.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation by 117.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Turner Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ BCPC) traded up 0.13% on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 15,152 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter. Balchem Corporation had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Corporation will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Balchem Corporation Profile

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

