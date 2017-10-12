B2Gold Corp (BTG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold Corp. is involved in the exploration and development of gold. The company’s assets are situated in Nicaragua, Colombia, Namibia and Uruguay. B2Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of B2Gold Corp in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised B2Gold Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised B2Gold Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter valued at $124,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter.

