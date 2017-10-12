Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Position Lifted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for about 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avnet worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 21.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 50.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE AVT) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 191,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Several analysts have commented on AVT shares. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, Director J Veronica Biggins sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $393,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

