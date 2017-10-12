Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) PT Raised to $49.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 275,732 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 74.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $5,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 510,714 shares in the company, valued at $19,049,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $29,764.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

