Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc. (AVIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,715,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,964% from the previous session’s volume of 180,035 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock’s market cap is $28.02 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aviragen Therapeutics by 115.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 536,799 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Aviragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aviragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aviragen Therapeutics

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Biota Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options.

