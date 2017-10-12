Autodesk (ADSK) & Perion Network (PERI) Critical Survey

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk -30.01% -60.14% -8.55% Perion Network -11.31% 8.57% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autodesk and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $1.96 billion 13.31 -$341.70 million ($2.66) -44.73 Perion Network $290.67 million 0.32 $24.96 million ($0.42) -2.83

Perion Network has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Autodesk. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autodesk and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 0 3 18 0 2.86 Perion Network 0 1 0 0 2.00

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $119.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Perion Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats Perion Network on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E). The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; product design and manufacturing; and digital media and entertainment industries. The Company’s product development and manufacturing software provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products and building products with digital engineering solutions. The Company’s product offerings include, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Industry Collections, 3ds Max, Maya, Revit, Inventor, AutoCAD Civil three dimensional (3D), CAM Solutions, Fusion 360, BIM 360 and Shotgun.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company. It is engaged in delivering advertising solutions to brands and publishers. It operates through High Impact Advertising solutions segment. It provides execution, ranging from high-impact advertisement formats to branded search, and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, Growmobile, IncrediMail and Smilebox. Undertone offers engaging digital advertising, which is designed to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, delivering these advertisements across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. CodeFuel is an engagement and monetization suite delivering solutions for both content publishers and advertisers. Growmobile offers automated marketing solutions ranging from social advertising to user engagement. IncrediMail is a unified messaging application. Smilebox is a photo sharing and social expression product and offers various formats, themes and styles.

