AT&T Inc. (T) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AT&T is planning to spread its 5G technology trials to three new cities – Waco, Kalamazoo, South Bend by 2017 end. Deployment of G. fast based services complements its high-speed broadband services. AT&T’s NetBond is gearing up to offer multiple cloud-to-cloud connections. The company is targeting customers by offering a combo of wireless and video services. Meanwhile, AT&T is reportedly exploring a strategic option to sell a major part of its Latin American pay-TV operations. AT&T has unveiled its own Android tablet, Primetime. The AT&T-Time Warner pending deal awaits nod from Brazil and United States. However, AT&T operates in a competitive and saturated wireless U.S. market. Losses in access lines, operating expenses, marketing costs associated with attractive discounts, regulatory norms and union issues are other major risks. Over the past three months, the stock grew 4.5% as against the industry's 5.3% gain.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. Vetr lowered AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $44.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.84.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) traded down 3.768% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.751. The company had a trading volume of 34,245,220 shares. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.270 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. AT&T has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,865,363,000 after buying an additional 4,104,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,856,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,984,000 after buying an additional 3,572,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,633,000 after buying an additional 1,263,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

