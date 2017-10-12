AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Down 6.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.86. 82,052,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 24,292,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.24 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 99,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 93.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 437,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 56,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

