Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 12.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy Corporation news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE ATO) traded up 0.57% during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.69. 77,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.38. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $526.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Atmos Energy Corporation

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

