AT Bancorp Has $1,184,000 Stake in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

AT Bancorp maintained its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 261.44 on Thursday. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $261.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.26.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Boeing Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.42, for a total transaction of $4,848,762.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,351,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total value of $616,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

